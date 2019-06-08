Students and faculty gather to protest Chick-Fil-A expansion

A small group of students and faculty gathered Friday outside of the Administration building to protest the expansion of Chick-Fil-A on the University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus.

Libra Valentine, the student organizer of the protest, began the protest by himself around 1 p.m. amidst several new student tour groups. After a few minutes, the protestors took the elevator up to the tenth floor to speak directly to Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. However, Dr. Hrabowski was out of the office.

“What really infuriated me and inspired me to take action was overhearing two people in suits in the library talking about a statement the administration had just in case there was backlash about the Chick-Fil-A expansion,” Valentine said.

Three members of the LGBTQ Faculty and Staff Association, which aims to advocate on behalf of LGBTQ students and staff, and one other student protester joined Valentine after they tried to reach Dr. Hrabowski. Valentine then made a speech expressing their disappointment in the university for continuing a partnership with Chick-Fil-A and referenced Chick-Fil-A’s financial support of conversion therapy.

“By funding organizations that perform conversion therapy, Chick-Fil-A is complicit in their deaths,” Valentine said. “By choosing to expand the Chick-Fil-A in the University Center, UMBC is sending a clear message. Instead of the safe, inclusive community that it claims to strive for, it is choosing instead to prioritize profits above the potential well-being of its LGBTQ students,” they continued.

“Although today we may be small in number, this assembly is sending a message to the administration that we will not take this lying down,” Valentine said.

According to Dr. April Householder, Director of Undergraduate Research and Prestigious Scholarships who also attended the protest, the LGBTQ FSA submitted a statement to Dr. Hrabowski and other administrators on Friday which stated that the decision to support Chick-Fil-A did “not align[] with UMBC’s commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence.”

Construction for the expansion of Chick-Fil-A has already begun, despite reports that construction was not supposed to start until July 1, according to Dr. Householder.

Because construction has already begun, the biggest concern LGBTQ faculty, staff and students now have is figuring out how LGBTQ individuals get into the room to make positive changes for the future, said Elle Trusz, LGBTQ FSA member and Maryland Institute for Policy Analysis and Research business specialist.

“That’s one of the myths, that it’s about chicken,” Dr. Householder said. “It’s about rights.”

Photo of Libra Valentine speaking to a small group of students and faculty gathered to protest the expansion of Chick-Fil-A. Photo by Madeline Arbutus.