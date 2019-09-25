-
Women’s basketball introduces new Head Coach - 2019-04-30
-
The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards honors the “father of gothic fiction” - 4 hours ago
-
PAWS FOR ART: Stranger, have you met Nature? - 2019-09-25
-
Review: Mild sequel syndrome doesn’t stop “IT Chapter 2” from finishing what it started - 2019-09-25
-
UMBC students advocate for climate change through international Climate Strike - 2019-09-25
-
Review: “Miss You Like Hell” gives a glimpse into the American immigration - 2019-09-25
-
Why you’re likely not ‘so OCD’: an underlying look at the mental disorder - 2019-09-25
-
Retriever Courage fall gathering informs students of campus updates - 2019-09-25
-
Ready to audition? Here’s some advice for succeeding in the casting room. - 2019-09-25
-
Shane Gillis misunderstands what “pushing boundaries” means - 2019-09-25
-
Residential Life unveils new amenity for on-campus students: free laundry - 2019-09-25
PAWS FOR ART: Stranger, have you met Nature?
The best creations
emerge from a lack of inspiration
The less dependence on surroundings for thought,
the stronger and more individualistic they form
To ask Object for guidance
is a novice flaw
Beauty is only crafted
when it is not intended to exist at all
Admiration will not approach if yearned for
It merely arrives when it is due
And to expect otherwise
is the act of a civilian
who doesn’t know the very world in which he lives
And thus,
He is civil.
Photo by Madasyn Andrews.