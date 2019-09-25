PAWS FOR ART: Stranger, have you met Nature?

The best creations

emerge from a lack of inspiration

The less dependence on surroundings for thought,

the stronger and more individualistic they form

To ask Object for guidance

is a novice flaw

Beauty is only crafted

when it is not intended to exist at all

Admiration will not approach if yearned for

It merely arrives when it is due

And to expect otherwise

is the act of a civilian

who doesn’t know the very world in which he lives

And thus,

He is civil.

Photo by Madasyn Andrews.