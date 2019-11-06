-
PAWS FOR ART: my rising is an earth sign
dirt under your nails dig deep, deep, deep, deeper girl
dig yourself out
soil, worms, ants in your skin
in and out of your flesh
dig deep
dig, dig, dig, dig,
dig into yourself
pull your skin back and press the grime into your nervous system
call it a rebirth
dig your own shrine
dig yourself down until you hit magma
and simmer there
soft baby, simmer until you’ve glossed over
and kiln and collided into rebirth
dig, dig, dig
dig out and steam off what’s left
call it new, call it holy, call it revelation
call it endtimes and entrails and
call your mother, call Nana, your aunties
use those hands to dig them out
pull them up out the rubble
so that they may see the sun too
Morgan Mullings
m132@umbc.ed