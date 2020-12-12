Videos posted by UMBC student Hana Abdelshafy on TikTok targeted the LGBTQ+ community, speficially queer Muslims. Graphic by Madeline Arbutus.

UMBC community calls for action after UMBC student posts multiple queerphobic TikToks

Editor’s note: This article contains mention of hate speech directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

This is a developing story.

After becoming aware of University of Maryland, Baltimore County student Hana Abdelshafy posting queerphobic TikToks, over 50 people reported Adelshafy to the UMBC administration and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. Instead of taking down the videos, Adelshafy posted another TikTok in which she said that UMBC and God were on her side as she was getting accommodations on her final exams. Her TikTok account has since been deleted.

In these videos, Abdelshafy made various queerphobic statements, including that queer people are lower than animals and dogs and that queer Muslims “better watch out.”

One student who preferred to remain anonymous (referred to hereafter as ‘Muslim UMBC student’) was concerned about the lack of action from UMBC and started a petition to push the university to hold Abdelshafy accountable. The petition, which now has over 1,800 signatures, states that “even something as small as a public apology” would be sufficient punishment “as many of [UMBC’s] students are feeling alienated and like it’s unsafe to attend their learning institution.”

“I’m honestly really impressed with the student body because, well aside from her, a lot of people have reached out with a lot of support,” said the Muslim UMBC student. “A lot of people have supported the petition. A lot of people have expressed their support for anyone on campus who’s struggling, including other Muslim students [and] heterosexual Muslim students as well.”

Since the Muslim UMBC student posted the petition, other UMBC students created an open letter to the university’s administration. Several organizations, including the Women’s Center, the Student Government Association and Initiatives for Identity, Inclusion and Belonging, posted statements standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and queer Muslims in response to Adelshafy’s TikToks.

Because Adelshafy was granted the same accommodations extended to all parties involved in a Title IX claim, she misleadingly stated that university administration supported her statements. The university extended the same protections to the Muslim UMBC student who filed the complaint. Since becoming aware of this, the Muslim UMBC student posted an update on the petition explaining how Adelshafy mislead the public. The Muslim UMBC student noted that they were leaving the petition up to “show the school just how many people are hurt as a result of Hana’s content and want action taken.”

The Muslim UMBC student explaing that they were also one of many students harmed by Adelshafy’s videos. “I can’t lie, I cried when I saw her videos. A lot,” said the Muslim UMBC student. “I contemplated everything in them a lot. I felt so disgusting and weighed down by something that’s not even in my control. I feel like I’ve reached a certain degree of self-acceptance. I can’t imagine [how this must feel] for people who are still in a space where they’re questioning their faith or questioning their identity.”

As a Muslim who has struggled to come to terms with their sexuality, the student explained that Adelshafy’s TikToks took them back to a period where they hated themselves for their sexual orientation.

“This is making me feel alienated from my own faith. I refuse to let her take it away from me because I care more about my religion than about a girl posting TikToks on the Internet,” said the Muslim UMBC student. The Muslim UMBC student explained that they only want Adelshafy to acknowledge the people she hurt. They further explained that, when the TikToks were still available, queer Muslims asked Adelshafy to apologize for her words and the way that she said them. According to the Muslim UMBC student, queer Muslims know that the Quran indicates that acting upon non-heterosexual thoughts is a sin.

“This is common knowledge and no one’s unaware of this. And if she wanted to go out and say, ‘Hey, the Quran says this,’ no one would be angry at her because that’s what it says,” said the Muslim UMBC student. “The anger came in her dismissing [queer Muslims] right to exist and the struggle and indicating that it was a choice.”

While the Muslim UMBC student may be more understanding regarding the religious sentiment behind Adelshafy’s TikToks, freshman dance major Eva McLaughlin was appalled seeing such bigotry from a fellow UMBC student. She explained that she applied to UMBC because of its diversity, naming the Women’s Center and the Pride Center as examples of the university’s acceptance of students with different identities.

“Just to hear a student at [this] school say those things, honestly, it was really shameful. Like, it was really shocking to hear,” said McLaughlin. “I never expected that someone at this school which is known for [its] diversity, to just come out and say all these things unprovoked like that. So I was really shocked.”

In a post responding to one of Adelshafy’s TikToks, McLaughlin wrote “if I see you, it’s on sight.” This comment prompted Adelshafy to file a claim with OEI stating that McLaughlin threatened her. After a case manager contacted McLaughlin on Dec. 9, McLaughlin explained that the comment was not threatening physical violence.

“I was just so mad about the videos,” said McLaughlin. “It was just so shocking to see. Usually, people are quiet about their homophobia, but she’s out there, just very proud that she’s against [the LGBTQ+ community].”

Currently, the Title IX case involving Adelshafy is on hold until OEI has finished interviewing all students that brought claims against her. On Dec. 9, OEI released a statement to myUMBC noting that the office is still responding to the situation. OEI has not yet responded to The Retriever’s efforts to contact them regarding the case.

