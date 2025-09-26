Picture of "The Roots of Inclusive Excellence" art exhibit located in The Commons; photo credits to Lexi Moulton

The roots of Inclusive excellence

As an institution, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) takes pride in its

mission to push “inclusive excellence,” a phrase that has been used to capture the culture here on

campus.



In order to display a visual representation of the inclusive excellence at our school, Dr. Renique

Kersh, the Vice President for Student Affairs, and Adjunct Professor of Graphic Design Katie

Heater collaborated with students from Heater’s Professional Practices in Graphic Design class.

During the course, they were able to discuss and deliberate, determining what inclusive

excellence meant to them and to the university itself.



When asked to define UMBC’s inclusive excellence, the students in Heater’s course noted that,

“UMBC’s commitment to equality and engagement enriches the diverse community and its

dedication to multiculturalism and academic success, honoring everyone who studies, works, and

lives here.” Many of the students in Heater’s course were able to inspire other students,

displaying the sense of community and inclusiveness here at UMBC.



The art exhibit itself is titled “The Roots of Inclusive Excellence” and lives in The Commons, a

space designed for community where students eat, talk, study, and participate in scores of

activities and give-aways planned by other UMBC students. Choosing to have the exhibit reside

in such a public and accessible place reinforces this idea of inclusive excellence.



The exhibit’s size, which consumes an entire wall in The Commons, also holds meaning. Huge,

long stems grow from the floor to the ceiling. Flowers of all different colors, shapes, and sizes

are scattered among the stems. Each flower is unique, representing the many backgrounds and

stories each UMBC student brings to campus. The description of the exhibit describes how the

design is linked to UMBC’s mission for inclusive excellence. It states, “Each flower on the wall

will represent an identity that is specific to you. Please look forward to finding your country’s

national flower on this wall.”



The students who helped create this mural took inspiration from Kehinde Wiley, a Black artist

known for depicting people of color in his artwork. Following Wiley’s example, the mural places

marginalized people in the spotlight, where they may not have been recognized before. This

mural does not only tell the story of current UMBC students, but sets a standard of inclusive

excellence, opening the world of higher education to any and everyone.

Katie Phucas is a sophomore individualized studies major and opinions reporter for The Retriever.

Contact Katie at kphucas1@umbc.edu