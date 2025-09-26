As an institution, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) takes pride in its
mission to push “inclusive excellence,” a phrase that has been used to capture the culture here on
campus.
In order to display a visual representation of the inclusive excellence at our school, Dr. Renique
Kersh, the Vice President for Student Affairs, and Adjunct Professor of Graphic Design Katie
Heater collaborated with students from Heater’s Professional Practices in Graphic Design class.
During the course, they were able to discuss and deliberate, determining what inclusive
excellence meant to them and to the university itself.
When asked to define UMBC’s inclusive excellence, the students in Heater’s course noted that,
“UMBC’s commitment to equality and engagement enriches the diverse community and its
dedication to multiculturalism and academic success, honoring everyone who studies, works, and
lives here.” Many of the students in Heater’s course were able to inspire other students,
displaying the sense of community and inclusiveness here at UMBC.
The art exhibit itself is titled “The Roots of Inclusive Excellence” and lives in The Commons, a
space designed for community where students eat, talk, study, and participate in scores of
activities and give-aways planned by other UMBC students. Choosing to have the exhibit reside
in such a public and accessible place reinforces this idea of inclusive excellence.
The exhibit’s size, which consumes an entire wall in The Commons, also holds meaning. Huge,
long stems grow from the floor to the ceiling. Flowers of all different colors, shapes, and sizes
are scattered among the stems. Each flower is unique, representing the many backgrounds and
stories each UMBC student brings to campus. The description of the exhibit describes how the
design is linked to UMBC’s mission for inclusive excellence. It states, “Each flower on the wall
will represent an identity that is specific to you. Please look forward to finding your country’s
national flower on this wall.”
The students who helped create this mural took inspiration from Kehinde Wiley, a Black artist
known for depicting people of color in his artwork. Following Wiley’s example, the mural places
marginalized people in the spotlight, where they may not have been recognized before. This
mural does not only tell the story of current UMBC students, but sets a standard of inclusive
excellence, opening the world of higher education to any and everyone.
Katie Phucas is a sophomore individualized studies major and opinions reporter for The Retriever.
Contact Katie at kphucas1@umbc.edu