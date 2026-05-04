State of the State Address: The State of Artificial Intelligence in Maryland

In recent years, artificial intelligence has shifted from a conversation mainly confined to the private sector and technology experts to a growing issue of public concern. As debates continue in the Maryland General Assembly over data center placement, energy usage and international investment, Governor Wes Moore used his February State of the State address to make clear that artificial intelligence is central to his vision for Maryland’s future.

In a speech lasting just over an hour, the governor structured his remarks around three core goals: protect, deliver and lead. He covered a wide range of topics, from protecting Maryland workers amid federal job cuts to delivering relief to residents in Allegany and Garrett counties following major flooding. Most notably, he emphasized leading pathways of opportunity in artificial intelligence.

The governor confidently outlined the investment plan. “Maryland is investing $4 million to give our workers hands-on training to succeed in the AI economy so they are not left behind,” Moore said, emphasizing the state’s intention to lead in the rapidly expanding industry.

The governor framed artificial intelligence as a major economic opportunity. He explained that over the past three years, his administration’s focus on emerging technologies has been part of a broader strategy to “uplift three lighthouse industries that Maryland is uniquely positioned to win at: I.T., life sciences and aerospace and defense.” According to Moore, that strategy has helped attract $10 billion in private investment to the state.

However, Moore stressed that AI will not just impact private-sector growth. He argued that the technology can improve public services, suggesting it could help with access to programs such as SNAP benefits, unemployment services and Medicaid.

The governor’s plans also place higher education institutions at the center of the state’s AI strategy.

Stating,“AI companies wanna move to Maryland because we have some of the best universities and research institutions in the world,” Moore said. “And since we have the assets, they will bring the jobs.”

Maryland’s research universities, including the University of Maryland, College Park, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and Morgan State University have helped position the state as a leader for advanced technology research.

For students at these institutions, Moore’s policy goals signal potential shifts in research opportunities, workforce development programs and the industries that may shape their careers after graduation.

As Maryland seeks to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, its higher education institutions face increasing pressure to expand partnerships tied to the AI industry. For universities and students, the broader question becomes how to balance such an opportunity. Should institutions rapidly embrace partnership with AI initiatives, or proceed more cautiously, establishing clear boundaries around things like ethics and funding influence?

Aziza Mattaka is a Global Studies & Philosophy major, and news writer for The Retriever.

Contact Aziza at azizam1@umbc.edu.