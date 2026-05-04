UMBC men’s lacrosse coaches Ryan Moran and Nick Griffin on administrative leave + UPDATE as of March 18 2026

This is a developing story. Any updates will be published in future print and online issues of The Retriever.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination.

UMBC men’s lacrosse head coach Ryan Moran has been on administrative leave since at least October, according to Fox Baltimore.

Prior to the team’s season opener on Friday, February 13th, UMBC associate athletic director and sports information director Jeff Jezewski indicated Moran would not coach the game.

An official statement surrounding Moran’s removal has not been issued. Moran declined to comment and members of UMBC’s communications department have not returned requests for comments and information.

Fox Baltimore also reported a hearing by the university was held on Wednesday, February 11 and, following it, a Prince George’s County attorney confirmed he was hired by a former player as his legal representative.

The Retriever reached out to UMBC director of athletics, physical education, and recreation Tiffany Tucker requesting a statement regarding Moran and received a response stating

“I cannot speak about personnel matters at this time.”

Inside Lacrosse reported assistant coach and offensive coordinator Nick Griffin has been separated from the team since October as well. Griffin played for UMBC from 2017 – 2021 as a defenseman and joined the coaching staff as a voluntary assistant coach in 2022 prior to being promoted to his current position.

Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Craig Chick has served as head coach and the team is currently 1-3 on the season. Chick has been with the team since 2020 when he was tabbed as a full-time assistant coach. He was recently promoted to his current position during the summer of 2025.

This story allegedly follows along the line of a string of controversies pertaining to the UMBC athletics department, with the most recent being a 5-year long civil rights investigation opened by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the university’s response to complaints of sexual harassment and its Title IX compliance.

Considering both coaches have been reported to be on leave since October, there is currently no indication that a statement from the university will be released in the foreseeable future.

However, it is worth noting both coaches’ bios are still active on the university’s athletics website.

Update on developing story: The decision to place Moran on administrative leave was triggered by a bullying and “sexual misconduct” allegation made in September by one player against a teammate, lawyers representing the accuser confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

The case is under appeal, according to attorneys Wayne Arminavage and Ronald L. Schwartz, who represent the player who made the initial allegations against a teammate.

If any student affected by these allegations would like to have their voices heard, they can reach out to The Retriever’s Editor-in-Chief Arpa Shahnazarian at arpas1@umbc.edu, and Associate Editor Ozair Hussain at ohussai1@umbc.edu.

Wishes to remain anonymous will be respected.

The Retriever Student – Run Newspaper condemns any sexual misconduct or discrimination and works towards full compliance with Title IX rules and regulations.

If you or someone you know has faced sexual misconduct, please contact UMBC police at (410) 455 – 5555, or fill out an online report/referral at the Office of Equity and Civil Rights at https://ecr.umbc.edu/gender-discrimination-sexual-misconduct

Ozair Hussain is a senior information systems major and assistant editor for The Retriever.

Contact Ozair at ohussai1@umbc.edu