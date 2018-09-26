UMBC ranked alongside MIT and Stanford for teaching and innovation

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has recently been ranked highly by U.S. News for Best Undergraduate Teaching and Most Innovative Schools.

UMBC stands at #8 for Best Undergraduate Teaching, which is described by U.S. News as schools that are committed to strong undergraduate teaching as opposed to graduate level research. Other schools listed include Princeton University at #1, as well as Rice, Brown and Duke. Stanford University was ranked just above UMBC at #7.

UMBC’s ranking has moved up since 2017 and is currently listed at #165 in National Universities. “UMBC is committed to a holistic approach to undergraduate teaching. We provide our students with a supportive community that values innovative inquiry and interdisciplinary thought,” says Katherine H. Cole, vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs.

The school is also listed at #9 out of 58 for Most Innovative Schools, which U.S. News describes as schools that are dedicated to making improvements in curriculum, faculty, campus life and technology. UMBC was preceded by Arizona State University which stood at #1, followed by Georgia State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Nothing is more important than the education of young people, and the best news for us is that people come to UMBC to thrive intellectually,” says President Freeman Hrabowski. “When you can tell that story with authenticity, people listen.”

Other Maryland universities that have been featured on the U.S. News ranking lists include the University of Maryland, College Park; Towson University, Frostburg University and Salisbury University.

“These teaching and innovation rankings include institutions specifically identified by college and university leaders across the country as being at the forefront of higher education,” Hrabowski says. “They speak to our core commitments to student and faculty success and to constant learning and growth.”