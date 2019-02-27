PAWS FOR ART: Parasites

I find myself

Facing the same faults.

They’ve trailed my life like wasted minutes,

And lined my vulnerabilities like unintended fray,

They’ve bloomed onset my decay.

I never, not once, underestimated their abilities

For, there is a deep difference between skill and strength

But I did not predict they’d profess the latter

They harvest resilience from floods of weakness

They are passionate,

Courageous,

Just.

They are the victors in the battles I have yet to fight

And the flames in the memories I have yet to light

They are durable

And so, make life unendurable

This is an installment in The Retriever’s new creative writing section. If you would like to submit your creative writing or art for possible publication in The Retriever, please contact ceyda1@umbc.edu.