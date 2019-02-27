-
PAWS FOR ART: Parasites
I find myself
Facing the same faults.
They’ve trailed my life like wasted minutes,
And lined my vulnerabilities like unintended fray,
They’ve bloomed onset my decay.
I never, not once, underestimated their abilities
For, there is a deep difference between skill and strength
But I did not predict they’d profess the latter
They harvest resilience from floods of weakness
They are passionate,
Courageous,
Just.
They are the victors in the battles I have yet to fight
And the flames in the memories I have yet to light
They are durable
And so, make life unendurable
This is an installment in The Retriever’s new creative writing section. If you would like to submit your creative writing or art for possible publication in The Retriever, please contact ceyda1@umbc.edu.