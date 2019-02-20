Spring 2019: blockbuster films worth watching

Historically, the winter season is home to a dull dry spell for high-impact movies. It is up to the spring season to liven up the year with films that excite audiences. Spring 2019 is no different with many premiere blockbusters hitting theaters leading up to the arguably most anticipated blockbuster films of 2019. Of the many releases, few stand out as experiences worth watching.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is set to premiere in theaters Friday, Feb. 22. The third installment of the critically acclaimed “How to Train Your Dragon” series is yet another family-friendly animated film under the writer and director Dean DeBlois (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Lilo and Stitch,”). The first two films in this series earned Oscar-nominations for Best-Animated picture in 2010 and 2014 respectively. “The Hidden World” will be no exception to its predecessors’ high success and has already earned a pre-release score of 97 percent on film aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Next up is the twenty-first addition to the continual Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain Marvel.” It will be in theaters starting Friday, March 8. Before revealing the epic conclusion to 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” viewers are treated to a story of one of the Earth’s first heroes set in the 1990s. Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, former US Air Force pilot who returns to Earth as a member of an elite alien military team. This world-building space-action film reveals the deeper facets of the galactic side of Marvel comics.

Following the massive success of 2017’s horror-thriller, “Get Out,” Jordan Peele’s latest cinematic venture is expected to draw crowds. “Us,” directed, written, and produced by Peele, will first be released at the prestigious film festival “South by Southwest” two weeks ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, March 22. The film also falls under a psychological horror genre, which, due to the complex nature of the genre, demonstrates Peele’s talents. Along with the backing of Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions (“The Purge”, “Split”, “Paranormal Activity”), the film definitely should not disappoint.

Then, along with a collection of four other Disney films slated in the spring season, “Dumbo” premieres Friday, March 29. Loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film of the same name, the film takes advantage of both modern animation technology and practical set design to create the fantastical world under the direction of Tim Burton. Both worth watching for childhood nostalgia and for the new take on the story, this film is here to please.

Finally, the resolution to last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” will be unveiled at the end of the spring movie season on Friday, April 26. Dubbed “Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination of over 10 years of cinematic tales brings us back around to the original cast of heroes seen in 2012’s “The Avengers.” This highly anticipated film is expected to conclude Thanos’ plot from last year’s film and bear real consequences for our heroes.

The spring season is approaching fast and audiences all around the globe are on the edge of their seats. These upcoming blockbusters are, hopefully, going to give us good stories, diverse casting and relatable characters. All there is left to do is wait.