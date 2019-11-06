-
Women’s basketball introduces new Head Coach - 2019-04-30
-
Internet influencers should use their fame to bring light to serious global issues - 16 hours ago
-
We need to restructure our education system - 17 hours ago
-
PAWS FOR ART: my rising is an earth sign - 17 hours ago
-
America is not for sale - 18 hours ago
-
Academic Success Center to serve as “one-stop shop” for undergraduate academic needs - 18 hours ago
-
PAWS FOR ART: at the third light turn right - 18 hours ago
-
Hot girl semester comes to UMBC - 19 hours ago
-
The Baltimore Book Festival: home to UMBC students’ poetry - 19 hours ago
-
Staff Editorial: Can we talk? - 20 hours ago
-
The continuing struggle for accessibility - 20 hours ago
PAWS FOR ART: at the third light turn right
i have no interest in crumbs
or crushed up berries / but
i look out the milky window, start
to miss u / thru the panels. so
i crave the little bits. like
that could be the corner of
your roof, just a rumble
up the road, just / a twist
of my body / in the rain, just a puddle
i mud through on purpose / just
listen for a second. we’ve got glass
for yellow roses on these tabletops. and
it’s been eight months since i saw u.
we are closer now than ever. u could be here
if u wanted. if I wanted
i could ask u to, or toss it up: a
drizzle on the driveway, where the first sweet thing
i say to u / is “always”, and the next
new word u’ll need is “anytime”.
Tess McRae
tmcrae2@umbc.edu