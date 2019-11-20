PAWS FOR ART: How to: Man

You lack it all

The posture, the aura, the essence

You are not a man

You are colorful and bright and smile at the sun

Your chest isn’t the first thing that approaches people, it’s your

face

And your face, pampered, soft skin

No bruises or damages done to it

Where have you left it? Your manhood?

You, you beautiful boy that speaks of his emotions

And whose mouth opens up like to sing rather than boom, like a

tornado..

You can be a tornado

But your fierce and your brave is hidden like your hurt when they

say

You are not a man

Because you like colors past blue and green

And you like songs with low hums, hum, hum

You like to speak softly

Oh you

What a waste of manhood

Meron D Akle

meronda1@umbc.edu