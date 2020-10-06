Sexual assault lawsuit filed against UMBC dismissed by US District Court Judge

This is a developing story.

The lawsuit filed two years ago alleging that the University of Maryland, Baltimore County mishandled sexual assault complaints has now been dismissed by the United States District Court Judge Deborah Chasanow.

The $10 million, federal class-action lawsuit originally named 22 defendants, including UMBC, President Freeman Hrabowski, UMBC police, the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland and the Baltimore County State Attorney, Scott Shellenberger.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Chasanow had written that the complaint was “verbose” and “the plaintiffs ‘at best, have masked meritorious allegations by the overambitious pleading, and, at worst, have simply failed to state any viable claim.'”

Judge Chasanow had granted the defendants’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit back in 2019 but allowed the plaintiffs to re-file within 21 days, which they did. On September 30, Judge Chasanow once again dismissed the third amended complaint case.

In the 75-page memorandum opinion, Judge Chasanow wrote that the plaintiffs presented an “overbroad, unfocused recitation of conclusory allegations, some masquerading as ‘facts.'” She also stated that the plaintiff’s “repeated assertions of bias and discriminatory intent lack any specific factual support.” The decision to dismiss the case was ruled with “no hearing being deemed necessary.”

In the dismissal, obtained using the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) case locator, there is no mention of the option to refile the case.

According to the campus message released today by President Freeman Hrabowski and Provost Philip Rous, Judge Chasanow “ruled that UMBC fulfilled its obligations under all aspects of the law,” adding that “in all matters of equity and inclusion, compliance with the law is essential but certainly not sufficient.”

They added, “We are proud of the thoughtful and transparent approach our campus community is continuing to take to more fully understand the issue of sexual assault prevention and response.”

See more by this Author