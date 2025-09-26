Picture of the UMBC Women's Soccer team huddle before match; photo credits to Tyler Kraft

UMBC Women’s Soccer record-breaking start to the season

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Women’s Soccer team has hit the

ground running. In five matches, the women’s team has put seven goals in the back of the net and

conceded just two, earning America East Defensive and Rookie Player of the Week recognitions.



Despite being ranked last in the America East preseason poll, the UMBC Women’s Soccer team

has already started to prove the doubters wrong. Senior Captain Sara Gavagan commented,

“Although we did not get the preseason ranking that we wanted, we are using it as a chip on our

shoulder and as motivation that we have something to prove. This comes with the local teams

that we face every year and then eventually to conference play where we have the opportunity to

show everyone what we have been developing every single day. We are really excited to build on

our past seasons and truly show the conference what we have to offer this year.”



The women’s team started their electric season on the road with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at

Wagner College. Seeking redemption from last year and their first victory of the season, the

Dawgs recorded a 1-0 win against Mercyhurst University. Following Mercyhurst, the team

directed their momentum to a tough Maryland opponent. At College Park, the Retrievers went

head-to-head with a talented Terrapin team, but ultimately fell short by just one goal. The Dawgs

did not dwell on the loss, however, and instead defeated Iona University by a whopping scoreline

of 5-0 the following game. The impressive 5-0 result marks the first time the UMBC Women’s

Soccer team has beaten an opponent by a goal deficit of 5 since 2016.



Taking notice of the women’s recent success, spectators flocked in large numbers to Retriever

Soccer Park on Thursday, August 28, 2025, to watch the Dawgs take on Longwood University

for the Student Welcome Back Game. At the match, the Retrievers set a program attendance

record of 1,708 fans.



When asked about what the attendance record means for the team, Head Coach Rick Stainton

stated, “The attendance record is something that is really exciting. We always knew Baltimore

was a soccer crazy area and for them to show up and show out like they did meant a lot not just

to me, but to the program as a whole. It shows that people in the community care and to see the

community come out and support everyone speaks volumes of who we are.” The crowd

ultimately proved influential to the team’s energy, and the Dawgs were able to earn a thrilling 1-0

victory against the Lancers.



Looking forward, the UMBC Women’s Soccer team is hoping to carry this positive start into the

rest of their season, especially against America East conference opponents beginning in late

September. With half a dozen home games still remaining, only time will tell if Retriever soccer

fans can continue to set new records and support the women’s soccer team as they aim to secure

a spot into the America East playoffs, a feat that has not been achieved for over ten years.

Cheyenne Payne is a junior political science and global studies major and content managing editor of The Retriever.

Contact Cheyenne at cpayne3@umbc.edu.