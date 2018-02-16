Spring: the season of change

So far, this spring semester has been lackluster at best. That is not necessarily a bad thing. The classes most people are taking are not really challenging yet. There have been no new developments on Einstein Bros. Bagels in the library. UMBC has been consistent in having little to no surprises for the student body. Sure an argument can be made that the new UMBC Event Center was not lackluster. It is nice to look at now, but what will people be saying about it at the end of the semester?

For others, this semester has been an eye opener for them. “I have an intense schedule this semester. My classes are from 1-7 and my days are very long. I’m not used to it,” said Evan Kellner, a freshman information systems major. Like many freshmen, Kellner is adjusting to the college student work life. “I plan to study outside my dorm. It’s harder to do work there. I get so distracted. The library keeps me focused.”

Even older students are still adjusting to the new workload. “This semester has been taxing. I have a lot of work this semester and I’ve been stressed out,” said Morgan Hull, a sophomore psychology major, “I have to go to library fifth floor to study. I don’t want people bothering me.” Hull is currently working at a research lab this semester where she records and inputs data. “It’s not too bad. I just run sessions, record answers, and put them into an excel sheet,” she added.

But it is not all bad for the students. There are plenty of things for most to look forward to this semester. “The mock trial team will be competing at our Regional Tournament this year. I’m a competing member on the team and I think we’re in a good position to win it,” said Kellner. This is his first year doing UMBC mock trial. He was placed on the B team and has been traveling a lot with them recently. “We’ve competed against Ivy League and prestigious schools. We’re better now than when we started from all the hard work,” he laughed.

“We’re trying to start a club. The Coloring Club,” said Hull. When asked about the purpose of the club, Hull said it was a good hobby to help relieve stress. “People can just come over, relax and chill,” she commented. As a psychology major, Hull is all too familiar with what stress can do to a person’s mental health. She and her friends are starting this club in hopes of meeting new people.

This semester seems to have its challenges for current students, but it will likely dissipate as everyone adjusts to their new rhythm.