UMBC announces pilot program for COVID-19 testing

This article has been updated to reflect new information and for clarity.

On July 7, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County announced the launch of a pilot program for COVID-19 symptom tracking and testing. This program will involve a small number of faculty, staff and students who were approved to come to campus this summer. President Freeman Hrabowski will also be taking part.

The testing, which will be taking place outdoors under a tent or tent-like cover, will be conducted using nasal swabs. University Health Services will be doing the majority of the testing. The people tested will receive an email the next day with more details.

This is a coordinated collaborative effort between the University Health Services and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

According to Director of Communications and Content Strategy, Dinah Winnick, “additional testing will be scheduled prior to the start of the fall semester for staff, faculty and students who will return to campus in the fall.” In addition, UMBC is working with county/city health departments through the process of formal contact tracing.

