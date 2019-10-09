-
PAWS FOR ART: Blue
I spoke with the sky today
He warned me of what he’s seen,
prepared me for what exists
He told me the Sun houses evils
in her wake
She slaves to hide the darkness from Day,
And lets it loose to hunt Night
He wondered how we could adore ill intention
I told him,
we value those to whom we relate
Photo Credit: Photo taken at Shenandoah National Park. Photo by Ceyda Baysal.