PAWS FOR ART: Blue

I spoke with the sky today

He warned me of what he’s seen,

prepared me for what exists

He told me the Sun houses evils

in her wake

She slaves to hide the darkness from Day,

And lets it loose to hunt Night

He wondered how we could adore ill intention

I told him,

we value those to whom we relate

Photo Credit: Photo taken at Shenandoah National Park. Photo by Ceyda Baysal.