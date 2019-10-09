PAWS FOR ART: Blue

PAWS FOR ART: Blue

2019-10-09

I spoke with the sky today

He warned me of what he’s seen,

prepared me for what exists

 

He told me the Sun houses evils 

in her wake

She slaves to hide the darkness from Day,

And lets it loose to hunt Night

 

He wondered how we could adore ill intention

I told him,

we value those to whom we relate 

 

 

Photo Credit: Photo taken at Shenandoah National Park. Photo by Ceyda Baysal.